Taylor Swift Is The New Fergie And Gwen Stefani

As you guys know, I do my best to stay away from pop music and stick to what actually matters: the pop star hotties making it. But I do have to leave my mom’s basement every once in a while, and this time, I ended up hearing Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” And I guess parts of the video are OK (as long as you’re watching on mute), but otherwise? This just sounds like all the same crap they’ve been playing on the radio for years. No thanks.