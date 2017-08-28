Nina Dobrev Is Looking Pretty In Ocean Drive

Maybe you guys can settle an argument I was having: is Nina Dobrev still considered a celebrity anymore? I mean, sure, she’s on the cover of a magazine here. But it’s one called Ocean Drive, which is probably something they hand out free at car rental agencies or AAA. Anyway, I don’t know if Nina’s still famous, but she’s definitely still hot. So if she ever wants to extend her 15 minutes of fame by getting in a sex tape scandal with a D-list blogger, call me!