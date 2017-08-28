Hailee Steinfeld Is Tight As F%ck

Hailee Steinfeld

I know everyone’s trying really hard to make Hailee Steinfeld here into the next Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift or whoever. But honestly, I’d much rather see her become the next Bella Thorne instead. I mean, think about it: would you rather have another generic Auto-Tuned pop star, or another Snapchat hottie showing off her bikini body 24/7? I rest my case.

