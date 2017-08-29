Bella Thorne’s Boob Squeeze
August 29th, 2017
I believe that Bella Thorne is the most posted chick on Hollywood Tuna. I know some of you hate her, but she is by far the most talented social media star when it comes to handling a smart phone. She should give a course to all up-and-coming wannabe hotties. I would promote the program on site and take a cut. I think this is a brilliant business venture and Bella should call me to get it started.
