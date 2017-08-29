Hailey Baldwin’s InstaUnderboob

Out of all the social media stars who do nothing for a living or live off of daddy’s money and the occasional sponsored posts, Hailey Baldwin is my least favorite. It just seems that all her posts are contrived and nothing she does seems genuine. Nonetheless, I do like the strategically placed halter top showing just enough underboob action. She obviously knew I’d post it.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT