Julianne Hough Gets Red Hot In A Swimsuit
August 30th, 2017
So apparently Julianne Hough hit 4 million followers on Instagram yesterday, and in order to celebrate this “momentous” “achievement” she… did a backflip into her pool and held a giant #4 balloon. And that’s cool, I guess? But if Julianne really wants to give all her followers a nice video thank you, she doesn’t need any props. All she needs if a bathroom mirror, a phone and her birthday suit.
