Demi Lovato Squat Position
August 30th, 2017
I’ve never really figured out what people see in Demi Lovato. I mean, there’s tons of pop stars out there and most of them are way hotter. Maybe her music is good? Hahahaha. Sorry. I crack myself up sometimes. Anyway, I figure hopefully if I stare at this picture of Demi doing some deep knee bends for long enough, eventually I’ll see it too. Wish me luck!
