Bella Hadid Is Not A Real Model

Maybe you guys don’t believe me when I talk trash about how Bella Hadid isn’t a real supermodel and how she should just stick to Instagram. Maybe you think I’m just jealous she’s got rich parents that’ll buy her however many magazine covers she wants. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself: check out this shoot she did for Vogue Brazil and then check out Bella’s latest Instagram pictures. I rest my case.

