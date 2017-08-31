Bella Thorne Is Now A Wannabe Popstar

I’m not gonna lie, I was a little shocked when I first heard Bella Thorne was appearing in some new music video. I never realized she wanted to be a pop star. I always thought her career goals were to become the world’s first professional Snapchatter. Anyway, I still haven’t actually listened to the song, but the video’s not bad! It’s basically just Bella on her phone in her underwear. So in other words, just a regular weekday for her. Enjoy.

» view all 11 photos