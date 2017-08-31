Peyton List’s Tongue Tease

August 31st, 2017

Peyton List

I’m still waiting for Peyton List to take “the next step” and go from former Disney hottie to posting daily bikini booty shows on Snapchat and/or Instagram. AKA the Bella Thorne and Miley Cyrus career path. But this latest photoshoot of her at the pool is a great start. Now she just needs to do this 2-3 times a week, and she’ll be on her way to A-list hot nobody status in no time. Practice makes perfect.

