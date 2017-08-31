Peyton List’s Tongue Tease

I’m still waiting for Peyton List to take “the next step” and go from former Disney hottie to posting daily bikini booty shows on Snapchat and/or Instagram. AKA the Bella Thorne and Miley Cyrus career path. But this latest photoshoot of her at the pool is a great start. Now she just needs to do this 2-3 times a week, and she’ll be on her way to A-list hot nobody status in no time. Practice makes perfect.