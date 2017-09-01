Emily Ratajkowski Is Boringly Hot
September 1st, 2017
I’m getting really bored with Emily Ratajkowski. She needs to step up her Instagram and Snapchat game. She is 26-years-old and that is like 60 when it comes to social media standards. Look at her just standing around being hot. Lame. Emily, those boobs aren’t going to squeeze themselves. Get to work lady.
