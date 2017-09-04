Miley Cyrus’s Labour Day Bikini
September 4th, 2017
I’ve been jealous of a lot of weird sh%t over the years: dolphins, oversized inflatable pool toys. But before you ask, no, I’m not jealous of this dude in the giant pink pig head. I mean, sure, the lucky bastard got to live out one of my dreams: standing within 5 feet of a bikini-wearing Miley Cyrus. But just look at the tiny eye holes on that thing. I’ve got a much better view from behind my computer screen.
