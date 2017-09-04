Bella Thorne Topless Tease

I know it’s Labor Day, and most of you out there are probably taking the day off to spend “quality time” with your “friends and family” or whatever, but here at Hollywood Tuna, we’re not lazy like that. In fact, I’ve got a pretty simple policy: if Bella Thorne isn’t taking the day off, neither am I. So here’s the hardest working hottie on Snapchat putting in some quality overtime and giving me a very good reason to spend the rest of the afternoon locked up in my office. AKA the nearest Starbucks bathroom. Enjoy!