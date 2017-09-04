Selena Gomez’s Arty Tongue Shoot
September 4th, 2017
I don’t know a whole lot about makeup or whatever, but I’m 99% sure that thing Selena Gomez is licking here is supposed to be for curling your eyebrows, not your tongue. Then again, I’m also 99% sure that if Selena really wants to promote her new album/tour/single, she should be doing daily bikini photoshoots on Instagram, not this fake artsy crap. Girl needs a new manager, stat!
