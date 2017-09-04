Sarah Hyland Has Mastered The Art Of InstaWhoring
September 4th, 2017
For the past few years now, I’ve been trying to convince Sarah Hyland to forget about this whole acting thing and embrace her true calling: becoming a professional hot nobody. And I’m happy to report that it looks like Sarah’s finally mastered the fine art of InstaWhoring. Let’s see… Booty shot? Check. Sexy dancing in a bikini? Check. Tongue action? Check and check. I’m so proud!
