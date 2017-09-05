Jaime King Does Galore Good
September 5th, 2017
Whoa, talk about a blast from the past. I don’t think I’ve done a post on Jaime King in years. To be honest, with all the other hot blondes and Insta-wannabes out there, I kind of forgot all about her. But here she is doing a photoshoot for Galore‘s September issue and, well, damn! So if you’ll excuse me, I think me, Jaime and the Little Tuna need to go make up for lost time. I figure 30 seconds ought to do. 45 max.
