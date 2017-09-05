Alessandra Ambrosio Because She Is Amazing

I know I spend a lot of time covering Insta-nobodies and professional Snapchat models on this site, so I figure every once in a while I should give you guys a quick reminder of what an actual real-life supermodel looks like. So here’s a new round of pictures from the world’s hottest MILF/Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio. Just be careful with these. They’re so hot, they might ruin you for Instagram models forever.

