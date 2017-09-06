Miley Cyrus Is A Wannabe Flower Child

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m really starting to hate this whole wholesome country star thing that Miley Cyrus is going for these days. I mean, does she really think photoshoots of her fully-dressed in a field is going to sell more albums than paparazzi shots of her hitting the club in nothing but a pair of booty shorts and nipple pasties? Sex sells. Wholesome doesn’t. Trust me on this.