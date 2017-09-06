Victoria Justice Needs Instagram Lessons

I know I’m supposed to support Victoria Justice no matter what, since she’s always been one of my favorites. But here she is posing in some graffiti-filled alley like every other boring wannabe Insta-model, and if it wasn’t for her extreme hotness, these pictures would put me to sleep. It’s not entirely Victoria’s fault though. These pictures could be 100 times better if she just had a more creative photographer. Like, say, one whose phone camera takes great pictures and who knows all her best angles… Call me!