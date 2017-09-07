Jehane “Gigi” Paris’ Sweet Booty

If you’re a regular reader, you probably already recognize Jehane “Gigi” Paris here. Considering I’ve been talking up this French hottie for years now. She hasn’t become as famous as I expected, especially for someone with a bikini body this good. But the way I see it, if the modeling business wants to ignore actual hot chicks in favor of rich kids with famous parents, I’m happy to give hotties like this the proper attention they deserve. Enjoy.