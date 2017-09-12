Ariel Winter’s Gun And Booty Show
September 12th, 2017
Ariel Winter is really taking this social media “job” serious now. Documenting every thing she does. I don’t get why she exercises so much and still is a chunky monkey. I think it’s time she looks into her diet. I’m sure she will have better results. Nonetheless, I commend her for her hard work. Anyway, I better be careful of what I write because girl is packing some heat.
