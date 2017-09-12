Amber Heard Is Roughing It With All That Johnny Depp Money

September 12th, 2017

Amber Heard

It looks like Amber Heard is roughing it with that Johnny Depp money. Here is a little advice to all you rich men out there who plan on marrying a hot piece. Make sure to get a prenup and then rent everything for the rest of the duration of the marriage. That means houses, cars etc… Protect yourself. I’m no lawyer, but this is just common sense.

         
