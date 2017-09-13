Sara Jean Underwood Is “Working” Hard For Her Money

September 13th, 2017

Sara Jean Underwood

I haven’t done a post on Sara Jean Underwood in a while because turns out she doesn’t like me very much. I think it has to do with the fact that I find it ridiculous that she has a Patreon page and asks her “fans” to fund her lavish lifestyle in exchange for exclusive content. Now just because I find it ridiculous doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it either. That is if I was a hot chick who never had to work a day in her life. Remember this. There is no white privilege. There is only hot privilege. And if you’re not hot, better figure a way to make a lot of cash so that you can find a hottie to have your kid to clean up your gene pool. That goes for you ugly chicks too.

         
