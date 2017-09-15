Emily Ratajkowski Gives Herself A Squeeze
September 15th, 2017
I always thought that “The Secret” stuff was total BS. You know, visualize it, and it will come true? But last time I did a post on Emily Ratajkowski, I said she needed to step up her social media. And more importantly, that she needed to give those funbags of hers a squeeze. And now here she is doing both at some charity event in New York! Damn. I must be some kind of wizard or something! Next up: getting Emily to give me her phone number. Wish me luck.
