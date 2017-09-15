Bella Thorne Is Working For The Weekend

September 15th, 2017

If you’re a regular reader, then you already know that Bella Thorne is one of the hardest-working hotties in Hollywood. If not the entire world. So I don’t know how she still makes time to go out when she’s busy posting on Snapchat and Instagram 24/7/365. But here she is about to head out covered in glitter and a bikini and not much else. And I guess it’s important to take time off every once in a while. Speaking of which, I think it’s time for me to go take a quick 30 second break. 45 seconds tops. Be right back.

