Ariel Winter Lap Dance?

Here’s everyone’s second-favorite Modern Family star and professional Snapchat hottie Ariel Winter giving some lucky bastard what looks like a birthday lap dance. And after further consideration, I’m pretty sure this dude in the pictures is Ariel’s boyfriend, and not from the Make-a-Wish program. Mostly because if he was, I’d expect him to dream a little bigger than this. Personally, I’d hold out for getting Sofia and Sarah in there too.