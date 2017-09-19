Selena Gomez Is Awesome In PUMA
September 19th, 2017
Gigi Hadid’s got Reebok. Kendall Jenner’s got adidas. And now it looks like Puma’s getting into the hot spokesmodel game by getting Selena Gomez to model sports bras and leggings for them. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve never really thought of Selena as #fitspiration before (or whatever the hell they call it), but damn if she isn’t seriously fit. So enjoy.
