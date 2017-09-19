Miley Cyrus Nude For David LaChapelle And Booty Slap
September 19th, 2017
I don’t really understand the whole prison theme, but after weeks and months of complaining that Miley Cyrus is getting too wholesome now that she’s gone country, I’m definitely not going to complain about Miley going fully naked for some new photoshoot. Instead, I’m just going to cross my fingers this means the old attention-seeking, booty short-wearing, topless selfie-posting Miley is back. Here’s hoping!
