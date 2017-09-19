Josephine Skriver’s Sexy Lingerie Pictures

September 19th, 2017

Josephine Skriver

I know I post a lot of Instagram wannabes and professional Snapchatters on this site, but unfortunately, that’s just the sorry state of the modeling business these days. That said, every once in a while I like to remind you all what a real supermodel looks like, so here’s Josephine Skriver doing a legit lingerie photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret. Now there’s a real pro.

