Alena Blohm Is Pure Perfection!
September 20th, 2017
I know it’s my job to stay up-to-date on all the hotties out there (especially the hot blondes), but let’s be honest, with all the Insta-models and professional Snapchatters and nobody wannabes, it’s kind of hard to keep up. So it’s been a couple years since I’ve done a new post on Alena Blohm, but luckily, the German hottie is looking every bit as good as I remembered. Maybe even better. Enjoy!
