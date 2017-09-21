Josephine Skriver Because She Is Awesome!

Maybe the worst thing about the modeling business these days is somehow we went from real supermodels doing real photoshoots to fake Instagram models doing fake “candid” photoshoots. But you want to know the best thing about that? It means that real supermodels like Josephine Skriver now have to do those phony Instagram shoots too. Which means more super-hot selfies from one of the hottest women in the business. That’s called a silver lining, folks. Enjoy.