Olivia Holt Needs To Clean Up A Mess She Made

September 22nd, 2017

Olivia Holt

I don’t know if these pictures of Olivia Holt dressed up as a sexy maid is just some “clever” photoshoot costume or if the former Disney Channel actress-turned-wannabe pop star is testing out another career change, but all I know is, I could definitely use Olivia’s services to clean up a huge mess I just made over at Tuna HQ. …Get your minds out of the gutter, people. I’m talking about the Cheeto stains all over my mom’s basement. Call me, Olivia!

