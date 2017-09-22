Sara Jean Underwood Is Working Hard In Life

I know I like to make fun of Sara Jean Underwood a lot for getting her loyal perverts — sorry, fans — to crowdfund her world travels, but honestly, good for her. I’d do it too, if I could somehow convince a bunch of dudes living in their mom’s basements to pay me a set fee every month for access to pictures they could get for free with a little creative Googling. When you think about it, Sara’s kind of a business genius. Forget making fun of her. I should be asking if she wants to be my new CFO.