Meet Instagram Model Imogen Caldwell

I know you guys probably think my job involves spending 99% of my day down in my mom’s basement shoving Doritos into my face, and… yeah, you’re not wrong. But that’s not all. It also involves discovering new hotties for us all to drool over, and here’s my latest find: Imogen Caldwell. According to my sources, she’s from Australia, she’s a surfer (which you probably could’ve assumed from the “from Australia” part), and she’s a total smokeshow. Although again, you probably don’t need me to tell you that. Enjoy!