Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Hard At Work

September 26th, 2017

Sara Jean Underwood

I guess I never realized just how much money Sara Jean Underwood was making off this whole crowdfunding thing. But not only does she have enough to go do absolutely nothing on a bunch of tropical beaches, she’s apparently also got enough money to hire a personal suntan lotion assistant to come with her. Which is a total waste, if you ask me. I would’ve done it for free!

