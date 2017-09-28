Emily Ratajkowski’s Cleavage For Paris Fashion Week
September 28th, 2017
According to my sources over at Google, it’s Paris Fashion Week right now. Which normally, I wouldn’t give a sh%t about, because the only modeling I actually care about these days is Instagram modeling. Oh, and Victoria’s Secret modeling too, I guess. But Emily Ratajkowski and her supermodel funbags apparently showed up, and that’s always a top story as far as I’m concerned. So enjoy.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZCCi45lz-x/?hl=en&taken-by=emrata
