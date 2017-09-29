Sailor Brinkley Cook Is Nepotism At Its Finest

September 29th, 2017

Sailor Brinkley Cook

According to my sources, Sailor Brinkley Cook here is Christie Brinkley‘s daughter, so I guess that explains why she’s just officially been named the newest SI Swimsuit model. I mean, don’t get me wrong, she’s a cute girl, but she’s no model. I can point to a hundred Insta-hotties who deserve a feature in SI over her. And I just wish these so-called models would stop booking jobs through their famous parents and start getting work the old-fashioned way: through hard work their smoking hot bikini bodies. It’s only fair.

Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor Brinkley Cook
