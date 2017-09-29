Sailor Brinkley Cook Is Nepotism At Its Finest
September 29th, 2017
According to my sources, Sailor Brinkley Cook here is Christie Brinkley‘s daughter, so I guess that explains why she’s just officially been named the newest SI Swimsuit model. I mean, don’t get me wrong, she’s a cute girl, but she’s no model. I can point to a hundred Insta-hotties who deserve a feature in SI over her. And I just wish these so-called models would stop booking jobs through their famous parents and start getting work the old-fashioned way: through
hard work their smoking hot bikini bodies. It’s only fair.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...