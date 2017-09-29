Sailor Brinkley Cook Is Nepotism At Its Finest

According to my sources, Sailor Brinkley Cook here is Christie Brinkley‘s daughter, so I guess that explains why she’s just officially been named the newest SI Swimsuit model. I mean, don’t get me wrong, she’s a cute girl, but she’s no model. I can point to a hundred Insta-hotties who deserve a feature in SI over her. And I just wish these so-called models would stop booking jobs through their famous parents and start getting work the old-fashioned way: through hard work their smoking hot bikini bodies. It’s only fair.