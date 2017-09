Micaela Schaefer And Her Sex Toys

I know it’s been a little while since I’ve done a new post onĀ Micaela Schaefer, so I figured we’d check back in with the world’s best-dressed hot nobody to see what she’s up to these days. And judging from these pictures, looks like she’s gone from posing naked in public to becoming an official spokesmodel for sex toys. I’m glad to see Micaela’s finally found her true calling.