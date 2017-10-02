Busty Hunter King Is Mastering Social Media

I’ve been predicting big things for Hunter King here for years now, and I think I may have finally figured out why it hasn’t happened yet. And no, it’s not because she never agreed to go out on a date with yours truly. Although I’m sure that didn’t help. No, it’s because I guess she’s not very good at social media? I mean, if you’re going to copy Bella Thorne, you should be Snapchatting out daily topless pictures, not shots of yourself mid-hair removal. I figured that was obvious. Oh well.