Sophie Simmons Gets In On The Instagram Tongue Game
October 2nd, 2017
In case you guys forgot who Sophie Simmons is, or why she can technically be considered “famous,” here’s a quick refresher: her dad’s Gene Simmons, and she shows off her booty on Instagram on a semi-regular basis. And it looks like now she’s getting into the Insta-tongue action game. I’d give it a solid B+. Would’ve graded it higher, but she’s wearing way too much clothing. Just a little constructive criticism for next time.
