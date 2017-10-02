Sophie Simmons Gets In On The Instagram Tongue Game

October 2nd, 2017

Sophie Simmons

In case you guys forgot who Sophie Simmons is, or why she can technically be considered “famous,” here’s a quick refresher: her dad’s Gene Simmons, and she shows off her booty on Instagram on a semi-regular basis. And it looks like now she’s getting into the Insta-tongue action game. I’d give it a solid B+. Would’ve graded it higher, but she’s wearing way too much clothing. Just a little constructive criticism for next time.

Sophie Simmons Sophie Simmons Sophie Simmons
Loading...