Peyton List Does Mod
October 2nd, 2017
I guess I’m not the only one who sees a bright future for Peyton List. Here’s the former Disney hottie on the cover of the September/October issue of some fashion mag called Mod. It’s just too bad they got her for a fall issue and not a summer one, so we could have a few bikini shots mixed in, but I’m not complaining. The more pictures of Peyton, the better. Keep ’em coming!
