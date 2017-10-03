Alexis Ren Is Naked On Instagram

Sure Alexis Ren got into the Instagram game at a very good time when it was easy to build a following, but just like celebrity blogs this whole fad will die in a few years and she will be left with millions (that is if she didn’t spend it already) and carpel tunnel from taking too many selfies. If I sound bitter it’s because I am. I never got millions from this site like others, because advertisers thought TUNA was offensive and now I have two wrists that have carpel tunnel. Anyway, back to Alexis Ren. She’s a little try-hard for my taste, but I’d hit it.