Rachel Cook Because She Hot
October 3rd, 2017
Here is another Instagram chick who got into the social media fame early on. Rachel Cook may not be as big as Alexis Ren, but she pretty much has the same skinny body and fake little boobies. I think she will have a great career marrying a rich dude, divorcing him for half his money and then probably remarrying a normal dude who will live off her ex-husbands alimony payments. I hope I can be that guy one day!
