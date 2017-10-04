Alessandra Ambrosio Gets In On The Tongue Action Game

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve really been digging Alessandra Ambrosio‘s transition from professional Victoria’s Secret model to amateur Instagram model. She’s a total natural, if you ask me. It’s almost like she was born to lay around in a bikini all day. Anyway, here she is practicing her tongue action, an important talent for any wannabe Insta-hottie to master. Can’t wait to see her graduate to topless Snapchats next!



