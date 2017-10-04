Sara Jean Underwood Is Still hard At Work

October 4th, 2017

Sara Jean Underwood

I know I like to rag on Sara Jean Underwood, but I can’t deny that the former Playboy model is some kind of business genius. I mean, not only has she conned a bunch of perverts into crowd-funding her do-nothing lifestyle, she’s also turned her bikini Instagram posts into ads for hotels and new music. I’m impressed. This girl is a real pro.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZuAqvpH32d/?hl=en&taken-by=saraunderwood

