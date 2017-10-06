Nicole Scherzinger Is Hard At Work

October 6th, 2017

Nicole Scherzinger

I’ve always thought Nicole Scherzinger had a bright future as a professional hot nobody. So I’m glad to see she finally gave up on her boring music career to dedicate herself to living that Instagram life full-time. Here she is showing off her cleavage-in-the-car skills, her bikini-sunset skills and her pretend-modeling-shoot skills. Like I said, she’s a total pro at this already!

