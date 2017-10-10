Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Obsessed!

Here is the latest Victoria’s Secret promo video featuring Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. It’s called “Obsessed”. Obviously, they hot and all, but shouldn’t VS be getting their younger models to market new crap? Sure Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima are fine as f%ck and all, but it’s time for new blood to replace them. Just my two cents.

