Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Obsessed!
October 10th, 2017
Here is the latest Victoria’s Secret promo video featuring Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. It’s called “Obsessed”. Obviously, they hot and all, but shouldn’t VS be getting their younger models to market new crap? Sure Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima are fine as f%ck and all, but it’s time for new blood to replace them. Just my two cents.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...