Bella Thorne Loves Her Fake Boobies
October 13th, 2017
I’m surprised that Bella Thorne hasn’t been kicked of Instagram or Snapchat! All she does is show her boobs. I lost most of my advertisers because I post hot chicks like Bella and yet she is making a mint. Go figure. Hot chick privilege.
