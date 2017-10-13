Bella Thorne Loves Her Fake Boobies

October 13th, 2017

Bella Thorne

I’m surprised that Bella Thorne hasn’t been kicked of Instagram or Snapchat! All she does is show her boobs. I lost most of my advertisers because I post hot chicks like Bella and yet she is making a mint. Go figure. Hot chick privilege.

         
