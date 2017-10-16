Elle Fanning

October 16th, 2017

Elle Fanning

I wasn’t expecting to see Elle Fanning work her booty and get down and dirty on social media. I guess movie roles are drying up and the girl needs to get in on the Instagram/Snapchat game. I’m all for it. I can get used to seeing more of Elle!



         
Ella Fanning Ella Fanning Ella Fanning Ella Fanning  
Loading...