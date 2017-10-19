Chloe Grace Moretz In A Little Bikini Tease

October 19th, 2017

Chloe Grace Moretz

Sometimes I forget that Chloe Grace Moretz is a real actress, and not just another one of these professional hotties who got Snapchat famous and posts bikini pictures on social media for a living. But it turns out Chloe actually has a real job… walking around in a bikini for a movie. According to my sources, it’s called I Love You Daddy, and if the rest of it is anything like this clip, it’s a lock for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. Yow.


Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe Grace Moretz
Loading...